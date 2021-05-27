Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Tennis-Men's 'Big Three' in same half of French Open draw and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Osaka finds support after decision to skip press at French Open

Naomi Osaka received support from Iga Swiatek's sports psychologist on Thursday after the four-time major winner said she will not attend press conferences at this year's French Open as the nature of the questions puts an undue burden on players' mental health. According to the Grand Slam rule book, players can be fined up to $20,000 for skipping a media conference but Osaka was ready to accept any sanction.

NBA-Philadelphia 76ers fan banned after pouring popcorn on Westbrook

The Philadelphia 76ers revoked a fan's season ticket with immediate effect and banned him from all events at the Wells Fargo Center indefinitely after he poured popcorn on Russell Westbrook in Wednesday's NBA playoff game. The Washington Wizards guard was limping to the locker room after suffering an ankle injury in the fourth quarter and was showered with popcorn by a fan seated above the tunnel.

MLB roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O's

Miguel Sano belted a three-run homer and Michael Pineda tossed six strong innings as the Minnesota Twins completed a three-game sweep of the visiting Baltimore Orioles with a 3-2 victory on Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis. Pineda (3-2) gave up only one run on three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts as the Twins extended their winning streak to a season-high four games.

Swiss bank Julius Baer to pay $79.7 million in FIFA corruption settlement

The Swiss bank Julius Baer has agreed to pay $79.7 million in a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice after being implicated in a sprawling corruption probe surrounding FIFA, the world's soccer governing body. Julius Baer has entered a three-year deferred prosecution agreement to resolve accusations it engaged in a money laundering conspiracy.

EU, Japan throw support behind Olympics, with aid of vaccines from Europe

The European Union and Japan on Thursday backed Tokyo's hosting of the Olympic Games this year, with EU-produced vaccines helping Japan in its battle against a fourth wave of infections. "We support the holding of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 in a safe and secure manner this summer as a symbol of global unity in defeating COVID-19," the EU and Japan said in a joint statement after a summit.

Cycling-Bettiol rides to solo victory on longest Giro stage, Bernal retains lead

Italy's Alberto Bettiol stormed to a maiden victory on Thursday with an impressive attack on stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia, a 231-kilometre ride from Rovereto to Stradella as Egan Bernal safely retained the overall lead. EF Education–Nippo's Bettiol and Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) fought for the win on the longest stage of the race before Bettiol caught up on the final ascent and overtook him as Cavagna cracked.

Tennis-Men's 'Big Three' in same half of French Open draw

Thirteen-time champion Rafael Nadal, 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer and world number one Novak Djokovic were placed in the same half of the French Open draw on Thursday. The three most successful players in the history of the men's game have won 17 of the last 20 Grand Slam titles between them and Federer and Djokovic are on a quarter-final collision course.

Tennis-Serena needs to be more creative, add variety to game - Wilander

Serena Williams needs to be creative and add variety to her game if the 39-year-old American wants to tame the current power-hitters on clay, seven-time Grand Slam singles winner Mats Wilander told Reuters ahead of this week's French Open. The French Open, which starts on May 30, has been the least rewarding of the four majors for Williams, who won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open in 2017.

Tokyo Games could lead to Olympic coronavirus variant - Japanese doctor

The head of a Japanese doctors' union said on Thursday that holding the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer, with tens of thousands of people from around the world, could lead to the emergence of an "Olympic" coronavirus strain. Japan has pledged to hold a "safe and secure" 2020 Olympics in Tokyo after a year-long postponement but is struggling to contain a fourth wave of infections and preparing to extend a state of emergency in much of the country.

Motor racing-Not so fast, Indy 500 old guard not ready to let young guns pass

There is a golden oldie theme running through the 2021 sport calendar and the trend could continue at the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday when the forty-somethings led by pole sitter Scott Dixon will try to fend off the IndyCar youth movement. The "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" is shaping up as a clash of generations and nowhere is that more evident than the front row of the grid.

