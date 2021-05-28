Left Menu

Soccer-North Macedonia unfazed by Euro challenge, says Elmas

North Macedonia will be confident of reaching the Euro 2020 knockout stages despite their lack of experience on the big stage, midfielder Eljif Elmas said on Thursday.

Updated: 28-05-2021 03:00 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 02:54 IST
Soccer-North Macedonia unfazed by Euro challenge, says Elmas

North Macedonia will be confident of reaching the Euro 2020 knockout stages despite their lack of experience on the big stage, midfielder Eljif Elmas said on Thursday. North Macedonia, a nation of two million people, had never previously qualified for a major tournament since gaining independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991.

They are in Group C with 1988 champions the Netherlands, Austria and Ukraine. "We are a small nation playing big teams but we will not be overawed and we believe that we can advance from our group to the last 16," Elmas told a news conference.

"We know what we have accomplished is great but no one should be content to just make up the numbers at the European Championship. The tournament has been the only thing on my mind for the last three months." Playmaker Boban Nikolov said: "We are ready to make the nation proud. There is a big difference between playing for club and country.

"This team has character and we are confident that the whole of the Balkans will root for us at Euro 2020." (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

