Tennis-Osaka finds support after decision to skip press at French Open

Naomi Osaka received support from several athletes on Thursday but was slammed by French Tennis Federation (FFT) President Gilles Moretton after saying she would not attend press conferences at this year's French Open. Having said that the nature of the questions puts an undue burden on players' mental health, four-times Grand Slam champion Osaka was supported by rival Iga Swiatek's sports psychologist.

NBA-Two fans banned for spitting, pouring popcorn on players

Two fans have been banned indefinitely from NBA arenas for separate incidents during Wednesday's playoff games after inappropriate behaviour towards Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young and Washington Wizards' Russell Westbrook. The New York Knicks said on Thursday that a fan who had spit on Young in the fourth quarter has been banned from Madison Square Garden indefinitely.

Golf-'But I won the PGA' - Mickelson brushes off poor start at Colonial

Phil Mickelson may have struggled at Colonial Country Club on Thursday in his first start since becoming golf's oldest major champion but did not appear too bothered as he was still revelling in his PGA Championship victory. The 50-year-old Mickelson shot a three-over-par 73 in Fort Worth, Texas, that left him near the bottom of the field at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Motor racing-Indy 500 sells out, 135,000 fans expected on Sunday

Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host 135,000 racing fans for the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday and the sold-out crowd will represent a big step forward as North American sports continue to turn the page on the COVID-19 pandemic. "We've hit our capacity for this year's Indianapolis 500 and look forward to hosting 135,000 fans at the world's largest sporting event since the pandemic began," race organizers said on Thursday.

Cuban baseball player defects in Florida

One of Cuba's top baseball players, Cesar Prieto, has defected after arriving in Florida with the national team to compete in an Olympics qualifying tournament. "His decision, contrary to the commitment made to the people and the team, has generated repudiation among his teammates and other members of the delegation," Cuba's baseball federation said in a statement.

Alek Manoah shines in debut as Jays blank Yankees

Alek Manoah made an impressive major league debut Thursday when he allowed just two hits in six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays recorded a 2-0 victory over the New York Yankees in the first game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium. Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette hit back-to-back homers off Domingo German (4-3) with two outs in the third but the story was Manoah, the first pitcher from the 2019 draft to reach the majors.

Tennis-Men's 'Big Three' in same half of French Open draw

Thirteen-time champion Rafael Nadal, 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer and world number one Novak Djokovic were placed in the same half of the French Open draw on Thursday. The three most successful players in the history of the men's game have won 17 of the last 20 Grand Slam titles between them and Federer and Djokovic are on a quarter-final collision course.

Motor racing-Female team ready to usher in new era at Indy 500

A new era in motor racing begins as the green flags fly on Sunday with the first-ever predominantly female team taking on the Indy 500 for the first time. "Women didn't know it was for them and the few who did didn't have a lot of opportunity," Paretta Autosport team owner Beth Paretta told Reuters, when asked why it took more than a century for a team like hers to even reach the starting line.

Golf-Woods says rehab from car crash 'painful', focuses on walking on his own

Tiger Woods described his recovery from a car crash that left him with career-threatening injuries as more painful than anything he has experienced and said his focus is on being able to walk on his own again. Woods, speaking in a Golf Digest https://www.golfdigest.com/story/tiger-woods-speaks-about-recovery interview published on Thursday, is no stranger to rehabilitation procedures after having several back and knee surgeries but admitted his latest recovery was unlike any he has undergone before.

Soccer-CONMEBOL to decide on Copa America venue next week

A decision on who will host next month’s Copa America will be made by next week and Chile could join Argentina as co-hosts, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said on Thursday. The 2021 tournament, which was held over from 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, was due to be held jointly in Colombia and Argentina but CONMEBOL removed Colombia as co-hosts last week due to ongoing civil unrest there.

