Olympic coronavirus guidelines to be set for each event, official says
Olympic coronavirus guidelines are being drawn up for each separate sports competition, a Tokyo 2020 senior official said at a briefing held on Friday.
Olympic organisers have released coronavirus prevention measures, which have been criticised by some critics as insufficient.
The once-delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are scheduled to start on July 23, even as concerns mount that holding the sporting event amid a pandemic would lead to an outbreak of coronavirus cases.
