Sports News Roundup: Brewers edge Padres in 10th inning; Lakers reach deal to stay at Staples Center through 2041 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA-Five fans banned for 'unacceptable' behaviour toward players, families

Five fans have been banned indefinitely from NBA arenas for "completely unacceptable" behaviour towards players and their families in separate incidents during Wednesday's playoff games. The New York Knicks said on Thursday a fan who spat on Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter of their game had been banned from Madison Square Garden.

More fans and sunny skies as French Open makes rapid return

Seven months after the last French Open ended the tournament is back, boosted by the prospect of more spectators despite ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and forecasts of good weather. After a chilly 2020 tournament that was postponed to September-October because of the coronavirus pandemic and held with a maximum of 1,000 fans a day, this year's claycourt Grand Slam will welcome more spectators.

Golf-'But I won the PGA' - Mickelson brushes off poor start at Colonial

Phil Mickelson may have struggled at Colonial Country Club on Thursday in his first start since becoming golf's oldest major champion but did not appear too bothered as he was still revelling in his PGA Championship victory. The 50-year-old Mickelson shot a three-over-par 73 in Fort Worth, Texas, that left him near the bottom of the field at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Obama praises Rashford for child food poverty campaign

Former U.S. President Barack Obama has praised England forward Marcus Rashford for his work tackling child food poverty and the two discussed by video call how young people can make an impact on society. Last year, Rashford led a campaign to end child food poverty and successfully lobbied the British government to continue providing free school meals during the holidays.

MLB roundup: Brewers edge Padres in 10th inning

Jackie Bradley Jr. lined a walk-off single off the right field fence with twos out in the bottom of the 10th inning to score Omar Narvaez from third and give the Milwaukee Brewers a 6-5 victory over the visiting San Diego Padres. Narvaez opened the inning at second after the Padres failed to score in the top of the 10th, and he moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Keston Hiura. Miguel Diaz (2-1), the sixth pitcher used by the Padres, retired Luis Urias on a short fly to right before Bradley's decisive hit.

Olympic coronavirus guidelines to be set for each event, official says

Olympic coronavirus guidelines are being drawn up for each separate sports competition, a Tokyo 2020 senior official said at a briefing held on Friday. Olympic organisers have released coronavirus prevention measures, which have been criticised by some critics as insufficient.

Doing press is part of the sport, says Djokovic, as Osaka debate rages on

Facing the media can be "very unpleasant" but it is part of tennis, said world number one Novak Djokovic, as debate continued to rage on Friday over Naomi Osaka's decision to boycott press conferences at the French Open. Women's world number two Osaka stunned the tennis world when she announced she would not do any press conferences at the Grand Slam to protect her mental health, prompting criticism from French Tennis Federation President Gilles Moretton.

Lakers reach deal to stay at Staples Center through 2041

The Los Angeles Lakers signed a long-term extension with the Anschutz Entertainment Group to remain at Staples Center through 2041. The agreement essentially keeps the Lakers in the arena for 20 more seasons and ends any chance of the team departing to build its own facility when the team's initial 25-year lease was slated to expire three seasons from now.

Golf-Woods says rehab from car crash 'painful', focuses on walking on his own

Tiger Woods described his recovery from a car crash that left him with career-threatening injuries as more painful than anything he has experienced and said his focus is on being able to walk on his own again. Woods, speaking in a Golf Digest https://www.golfdigest.com/story/tiger-woods-speaks-about-recovery interview published on Thursday, is no stranger to rehabilitation procedures after having several back and knee surgeries but admitted his latest recovery was unlike any he has undergone before.

Favourite Swiatek faces Barty challenge in Roland Garros defence

Iga Swiatek has been marked as the favourite to add a second French Open trophy to her cabinet but the teenager's title defence is likely to face a formidable challenge from world number one Ash Barty. The Pole set Roland Garros' red clay on fire when she became the youngest woman to win the title since Monica Seles in 1992 and the first to do so without dropping a set since Justine Henin in 2007, losing just 28 games during the fortnight.

