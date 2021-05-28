Left Menu

UK-bound Indian women's team gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

GotTheDose We4Vaccine CovidVaccine, she had tweeted.The source said most of the players received Covishield vaccine and they will be administered their second dose by the UK health department.The Indian womens team will depart for UK along with the mens squad, led by skipper Virat Kohli, in a chartered flight on June 2.The members of Indian mens team, including Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant, have taken the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine at different centres in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 11:49 IST
UK-bound Indian women's team gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
  • Country:
  • India

All members of the UK-bound Indian women's cricket team have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of their upcoming away series against England beginning June 16.

The Indian team, which is currently in quarantine in Mumbai, will begin its UK tour with a one-off Test in Bristol from June 16. It will be followed by two T20Is on July 9 and 11 in Northampton and three ODIs beginning June 27. ''All the players of the women's team have got their first dose of vaccination. Most of them got it in their respective cities, while a few who didn't, got their first jabs on Thursday,'' a BCCI source said.

Spin all-rounder Deepti Sharma on Thursday shared a picture of her taking the jab on twitter.

''Though I am a little scared of needles, but I still got myself vaccinated today. I urge people to please get vaccinated as soon as they can! #GotTheDose #We4Vaccine #CovidVaccine,'' she had tweeted.

The source said most of the players received Covishield vaccine and they will be administered their second dose by the UK health department.

The Indian women's team will depart for UK along with the men's squad, led by skipper Virat Kohli, in a chartered flight on June 2.

The members of Indian men's team, including Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant, have taken the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine at different centres in the country. The players are expected to take their second dose of Covishield in the UK. Kohli and Co. will face New Zealand in the World Test Championship final in Southampton on June 18 before taking on England in a five-Test series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021