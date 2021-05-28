Rough start for Lahiri at Charles Schwab, Spieth, Garcia share lead

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri's putting woes continued as he carded a disappointing seven-over 77 in the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club here.

Most parts of Lahiri's game seemed to be out of sync on a day when he did manage almost 65 per cent accuracy but reached only 50 per cent greens in regulation. It was on the greens that there were most of his problems, as he missed makeable putts, when he did get inside 10 feet or around that distance.

Advertisement

Lahiri, who started the week at 117 on the FedEx Cup ranking, needs to stay inside 125 to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Seeking his second win of the season, Jordan Spieth, the 2016 Charles Schwab Challenge champion, birdied his last three holes for a round of seven-under 63 for a share of the lead with Sergio Garcia, who had won this event in 2001.

Phil Mickelson, 50, winner of the 2000 and 2008 Charles Schwab Challenge opened with a 3-over 73.

Two shots behind the leaders, Spieth and Garcia, were Erik Compton and Jason Kokrak with rounds of 65 each. Two players were at four-under, and among the six at three-under was An Byeong-Hun, who birdied the last three holes for a 67 to emerge as leading Asian after the first round.

Ranked 162nd on the FedExCup points list, An is fighting to get into the top-125 to qualify for the Playoffs for the fifth successive year.

It was a bogey-free start for Spieth, who shot his lowest at the Colonial and was playing in Mickelson's company. A top-10 finish this week would be his eighth of the season in 18 starts and a win could overtake the No. 1 spot in the FedExCup.

Garcia, trying to mark the 20th anniversary of his win at the Charles Schwab Challenge, also had a bogey free round as did the two-time heart transplant recipient Erik Compton who carded a bogey-free 5-under 65 and was T-3, while defending champion Daniel Berger sits T14 at 2-under 68.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)