Sharma T-40th after first round; Bland in shared lead in Denmark

28-05-2021
Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma turned in a modest one-under 70 to lie T-40th after the opening round of the European Tour event Made In HimmerLand.

Sharma, a two-time winner on the European Tour, is the lone Indian entry this week. After a par-par start, the Indian had back-to-back bogeys on 12th and 13th, his third and fourth holes. He then had three birdies in a row but parred the rest of the holes. England's Richard Bland, who won his maiden European Tour title at the age of 48 a fortnight ago, was back in contention as his five-under-par 66 gave him a share of the lead after the opening round in Denmark. Bland had won his first title in his 478th start.

Bland had an eagle on the par five-eighths as well as four birdies against one single bogey to join defending champion Bernd Wiesberger, Korean Yikeun Chang, Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal, and Finland's Lauri Ruuska at the top of the leaderboard.

Wiesberger moved into contention with a hat-trick of birdies from the fourth before eagling the eighth. The 35-year-old Austrian won in 2019 and last year's event was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ruuska, who plays in the Nordic Golf League, made use of his national spot exemption and also had a hole-in-one at the par-three 16th.

