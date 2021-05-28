Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Bucks grab 3-0 edge on Heat; More fans and sunny skies as French Open makes a rapid return and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA: Celtics' Smart hopes for 'respectful' reception of Irving at Boston

Boston guard Marcus Smart hopes the crowd at Friday's NBA playoff game at home against Brooklyn will be "respectful" when former Celtic Kyrie Irving returns with the Nets. The conduct of fans has been an issue for the NBA this week, with five spectators hit with indefinite bans for "completely unacceptable" behavior towards players and their families in separate incidents on Wednesday.

NBA roundup: Bucks grab 3-0 edge on Heat

Khris Middleton recorded 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists as the surging Milwaukee Bucks beat the host Miami Heat 113-84 to take a 3-0 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series. The Bucks will try for a sweep on Saturday in Miami.

NBA-Five fans banned for 'unacceptable' behavior toward players, families

Five fans have been banned indefinitely from NBA arenas for "completely unacceptable" behaviour towards players and their families in separate incidents during Wednesday's playoff games. The New York Knicks said on Thursday a fan who spat on Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter of their game had been banned from Madison Square Garden.

Olympics-Japan set to extend COVID-19 states of emergency ahead of Games

Japan was set on Friday to extend a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas by about three weeks to June 20 as the COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of easing less than two months before the Summer Olympics open. The state of emergency in the capital and eight other prefectures had been scheduled to end on May 31, but strains on the medical system https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/beset-by-coronavirus-wave-tokyos-doctors-lead-push-against-games-2021-05-26 remain severe.

More fans and sunny skies as French Open makes a rapid return

Seven months after the last French Open ended the tournament is back, boosted by the prospect of more spectators despite ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and forecasts of good weather. After a chilly 2020 tournament that was postponed to September-October because of the coronavirus pandemic and held with a maximum of 1,000 fans a day, this year's claycourt Grand Slam will welcome more spectators.

Golf-'But I won the PGA' - Mickelson brushes off poor start at Colonial

Phil Mickelson may have struggled at Colonial Country Club on Thursday in his first start since becoming golf's oldest major champion but did not appear too bothered as he was still revelling in his PGA Championship victory. The 50-year-old Mickelson shot a three-over-par 73 in Fort Worth, Texas, that left him near the bottom of the field at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

MLB roundup: Brewers edge Padres in 10th inning

Jackie Bradley Jr. lined a walk-off single off the right-field fence with twos out in the bottom of the 10th inning to score Omar Narvaez from third and give the Milwaukee Brewers a 6-5 victory over the visiting San Diego Padres. Narvaez opened the inning at second after the Padres failed to score in the top of the 10th, and he moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Keston Hiura. Miguel Diaz (2-1), the sixth pitcher used by the Padres, retired Luis Urias on a short fly to right before Bradley's decisive hit.

Doing press is part of the sport, says Djokovic, as Osaka debate rages on

Facing the media can be "very unpleasant" but it is part of tennis, said world number one Novak Djokovic, as debate continued to rage on Friday over Naomi Osaka's decision to boycott press conferences at the French Open. Women's world number two Osaka stunned the tennis world when she announced she would not do any press conferences at the Grand Slam to protect her mental health, prompting criticism from French Tennis Federation President Gilles Moretton.

Favourite Swiatek faces Barty challenge in Roland Garros defence

Iga Swiatek has been marked as the favourite to add a second French Open trophy to her cabinet but the teenager's title defence is likely to face a formidable challenge from world number one Ash Barty. The Pole set Roland Garros' red clay on fire when she became the youngest woman to win the title since Monica Seles in 1992 and the first to do so without dropping a set since Justine Henin in 2007, losing just 28 games during the fortnight.

Soccer-Nike says ended Neymar deal after non-cooperation in sexual-assault probe

Nike Inc said on Thursday it ended its partnership with Brazilian soccer star Neymar last year because he refused to cooperate in an investigation into sexual assault allegations leveled against him by a Nike employee. Neymar, who currently plays for Paris St Germain, denies the allegations, his spokeswoman said in a statement.

