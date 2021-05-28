Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics hopes end for Saina, Srikanth after BWF confirms end of qualifying window

India shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth's slim chances of qualifying for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics ended after the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Friday confirmed that no further tournaments will be played inside the qualifying window.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 28-05-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 15:18 IST
Tokyo Olympics hopes end for Saina, Srikanth after BWF confirms end of qualifying window
Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

India shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth's slim chances of qualifying for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics ended after the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Friday confirmed that no further tournaments will be played inside the qualifying window. "The Badminton World Federation (BWF) can confirm no further tournaments will be played inside the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifying window," BWF said in an official statement.

According to BWF, while the qualification period officially closes on June 15, as per the Revised Tokyo 2020 qualification system, the current Race To Tokyo rankings list will not change. BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund said: "The Olympic qualification process is in effect closed as there are no additional opportunities for players to earn points.

"However, we still need to receive confirmations from National Olympic Committees and Member Associations, followed by any possible reallocations, and this will take a number of weeks to complete," he added. Earlier this month, Singapore Open was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Singapore Open 2021 is a Super 500 event on the BWF World Tour and was the last tournament offering Race to Tokyo ranking points inside the Olympic qualifying window. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021