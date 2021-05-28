Left Menu

Soccer-Inzaghi changed his mind on signing new deal, says Lazio president

Inzaghi confirmed that he is leaving his role as Lazio coach on Thursday, with the 45-year-old in line to take over at Serie A champions Inter. Lotito, however, was unhappy with how Inzaghi, who spent 22 years at Lazio as a player and coach, handled the situation. He changed his mind from last night to this morning," Lotito told Calciomercato.com on Thursday. "The contract was all ready, I had signed it.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 28-05-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 16:32 IST
Soccer-Inzaghi changed his mind on signing new deal, says Lazio president
  • Country:
  • Italy

Lazio president Claudio Lotito said that Simone Inzaghi changed his mind overnight about signing a new contract to stay on, ahead of his expected move to Inter Milan to succeed Antonio Conte as coach. Inzaghi confirmed that he is leaving his role as Lazio coach on Thursday, with the 45-year-old in line to take over at Serie A champions Inter.

Lotito, however, was unhappy with how Inzaghi, who spent 22 years at Lazio as a player and coach, handled the situation. "I was disappointed on a personal level. He changed his mind from last night to this morning," Lotito told Calciomercato.com on Thursday.

"The contract was all ready, I had signed it. He was meant to meet with secretary (Armando) Calveri to sign it too, but he never turned up. He told me he slept on it and had decided to leave. We spent seven hours together yesterday, we reached the agreement and had even shaken on it. "He told me that he had no more motivation, that wouldn't have been able to fire up the players. When someone says that, how can you think of keeping him? If he'd told me that the night before, I wouldn’t have prepared the contract to be signed."

Reuters has contacted Inzaghi's agent and Inter for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021