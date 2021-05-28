Left Menu

Soccer-First choice Dutch keeper tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Euros

Marco Bizot, who was not named in the final 26-man squad by coach Frank de Boer, was already scheduled to travel to the camp in Portugal as a standby keeper, so no replacement is necessary. The Dutch fly to Portugal on Saturday without captain Georginio Wijnaldum and Frenkie de Jong, who are joining up with their teammates on Sunday.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 28-05-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 17:15 IST
Soccer-First choice Dutch keeper tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Euros
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Netherlands’ first choice goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has tested positive for coronavirus and will not travel with the team for a week-long European Championship training camp in Portugal. The Valencia keeper will miss the preparations on the Algarve, which include a friendly international against Scotland on Wednesday.

"The medical staff of the Dutch team are monitoring his condition closely and as soon as it is medical responsible, he will be drafted back into the squad," a statement from the Dutch football association said on Friday. Marco Bizot, who was not named in the final 26-man squad by coach Frank de Boer, was already scheduled to travel to the camp in Portugal as a standby keeper, so no replacement is necessary.

The Dutch fly to Portugal on Saturday without captain Georginio Wijnaldum and Frenkie de Jong, who are joining up with their teammates on Sunday. Manchester City defender Nathan Ake, whose club play in Saturday’s Champions League final, will also join up with the squad later, the KNVB added. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town Editing by Frances Kerry)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021