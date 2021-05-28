Left Menu

Asian Boxing Championship: Sakshi loses final spot on bout review

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 28-05-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 17:27 IST
Asian Boxing Championship: Sakshi loses final spot on bout review
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Indian boxer Sakshi Choudhary (54kg) has lost her final spot in the Asian Championships after her rival, top-seeded Kazakh Dina Zholaman successfully challenged the narrow victory that the two-time youth world champion had clinched in the last-four stage.

Sakshi had prevailed 3-2 in the regulation bout but the decision was challenged by the Kazakh team and eventually overturned.

''Kazakhstan's Dina Zholaman defeated India's Sakshi Choudhary at the women's bantamweight (54kg),'' the Asian Boxing Confederation announced.

Zholaman was declared winner in the official result sheet that came out at the end of the day's proceedings late on Thursday night.

''The Kazakh team sought a review of the third round, which it felt should have been scored in favour of their boxer. On review, the jury found their contention to be correct and overturned the original verdict,'' a source in the Indian contingent told PTI.

The bout review system was introduced by the International Boxing Association (AIBA) in 2019. ''She is a bit upset by understands that the fight was very close. I told her that she is young and has to prepare for the 2024 Olympics. I was angry about how thing panned out. Sakshi is much better now,'' Indian women's boxing's High Performance Director Raffaele Bergamasco told PTI.

The team manager or the head coach of the losing boxer gets 15 minutes after the decision is announced to submit their protest and complete the paperwork for it in the next 30 minutes.

Decisions with scores 5-0 or 4-1 are not reviewable under this system.

Each team is allowed up to two failed reviews. ''If the Technical Delegate determines, after consulting the Bout Review Jury, that the protest should be allowed to proceed, the bout will be reviewed by the Jury – the Observer, the Referee Evaluator and the Judge Evaluator,'' the AIBA had said.

In case of a protest claiming that an AIBA technical rule was violated by the referee, the aggrieved team has to specify the breach, the round in which it allegedly took place, and how it affected the final result.

The jury's decision must be unanimous and will be final.

With this, Indian women boxers' presence in the finals has been reduced to four.

Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg), Lalbuatsaihi (64kg), Pooja Rani (75kg) and Anupama (+81kg) entered the finals after winning their respective bouts on Thursday. Of these, Pooja got a walkover after her opponent pulled out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021