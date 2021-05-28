Left Menu

India's Nagraj Adiga elected in IAU Council as Asian representative

For the Asia-Oceania representative, voting was held over a 24-hour period on where a total of 10 countries from Asia and Oceania region casted their votes online, the Athletics Federation of India AFI said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 17:50 IST
India's Nagraj Adiga has been elected as the Asia-Oceania representative at the 2021 International Association of Ultrarunners (IAU) Congress.

The Congress was held virtually on May 22 and 23 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the Asia-Oceania representative, voting was held over a 24-hour period on where a total of 10 countries from Asia and Oceania region casted their votes online, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) said in a statement. Adiga, who was nominated AFI, won by a margin of 7-3 against South Korea's Gilsoo Park.

Adiga works closely with AFI and with various government bodies to promote health, fitness, and encourage budding sportspersons. ''My sincere thanks to AFI for giving me this opportunity to represent India at the highest level in ultra running world. I will give my best to promote the sport of ultra running across Asia and Oceania region and help form new partnerships within Asia and Oceania regions,'' he said.

