Soccer-Juric leaves Verona to take over as Torino coach

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 18:18 IST
Ivan Juric has left his role as Hellas Verona coach and has been appointed as manager of Torino, replacing Davide Nicola, the Serie A clubs said on Friday.

Juric guided Verona to 10th in the standings this season, and will take over from Nicola, who steered Torino to Serie A survival this season. "Verona salute and thank Juric after two seasons where the club and the Croat coach earned important results," Verona said in a statement.

"Hellas Verona will announce our new coach in the coming days." Torino issued a statement to confirm Juric as Nicola's successor, with the 45-year-old signing a three-year deal.

"We would like to thank Davide Nicola and his staff for the dedication, professionalism and passion shown in these months at the helm of the Toro," they said. "They did an excellent job that, thanks to the contribution of everyone, has made it possible to reach the indicated goal."

