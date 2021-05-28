Soccer-Allegri returns for second Juventus spell in place of Pirlo
Massimiliano Allegri has been appointed as the new Juventus coach, succeeding Andrea Pirlo, returning to the club for a second spell in charge, the Serie A side announced on Friday.
Allegri, who won five successive Serie A titles during his first spell between 2014 and 2019, as well as lifting the Coppa Italia four times and finishing as Champions League runners-up twice, replaces Pirlo, who was sacked after a poor season.
