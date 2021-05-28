Left Menu

WTT Youth Star Contender: India paddler Preyesh bows out of tournament

Preyesh Raj Suresh. Image Credit: ANI
Young Indian paddler Preyesh Raj Suresh, went down fighting 1-3 against Russia's Ilia Koniukhov in the U-15 boys' single quarter-finals at the 2021 WTT Youth Star Contender Tunis. The Chennai boy and current sub-junior champion showed great resistance against the Russian opponent and made him work hard for each point.

However, Preyesh couldn't manage to gain the required momentum and ended up with a hard-fought 9-11, 8-11, 12-10, 4-11 defeat. On Saturday, India's Diya Chitale and Swastika Ghosh will begin their campaign in the U-19 girls singles group stage.

Earlier in the U-19 boys singles, Payas Jain and Deepit Patil exited the tournament in the pre-quarterfinals and group stage respectively The ongoing event, which is scheduled from May 26-30, is the first youth international tournament where Indian paddlers are participating since the coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

