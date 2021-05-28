Gokulam Kerala extend Afghan midfielder Mukhammad's contract

Reigning I-League champions Gokulam Kerala FC have extended the contract of Afghanistan midfielder Sharif Mukhammad ahead of the upcoming season, the club announced on Friday.

''I am glad to renew the contract with Gokulam Kerala FC. Last year it was a memorable experience for me to be with the Malabarians. We want to win more titles in the upcoming year and I hope we will have another superb season ahead,'' said Mukhammad in a press release issued by the club.

Gokulam Kerala FC head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese was happy with the development.

''He is a top-quality player in our league. He is a strong midfielder with experience in playing in Asia Cup. ''He is a leader in midfield and he can balance very nicely between attacking and defensive phases. Sharif is also a good freekick taker.'' Mukhammad played an important role in his team clinching its maiden I-League title last season, scoring four goals in 14 matches and also marshalled the midfield.

