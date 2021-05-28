Left Menu

Soccer-Rodriguez out of Colombia squad for Copa America

Everton’s James Rodriguez has been cut from the Colombia squad due to injury and will miss the Copa America and two World Cup qualifiers in June, the Colombian Football Federation said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 20:33 IST
Soccer-Rodriguez out of Colombia squad for Copa America
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Everton's James Rodriguez has been cut from the Colombia squad due to injury and will miss the Copa America and two World Cup qualifiers in June, the Colombian Football Federation said on Friday. "In the past days, the midfielder underwent medical exams that determined that he is not at the optimum level of competition and so he will not join coach Reinaldo Rueda's squad," a statement said.

The statement did not specify what the problem was, but the Everton player has missed several games this season with a calf injury. Colombia face Qatar 2022 qualifiers away in Peru on June 3 and at home to Argentina five days later.

The Copa America then kicks off on June 13. Colombia were meant to co-host the tournament with Argentina but civil unrest there prompted the South American Football Confederation to remove them as joint hosts.

No decision has been taken on where to play the 15 games that were scheduled for Colombia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021