Soccer-Stephan named Racing Strasbourg coach - club
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-05-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 20:42 IST
Julien Stephan has been appointed Racing Strasbourg coach after Thierry Laurey's contract was not renewed, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday. Stephan, who led Stade Rennais to the French Cup title in 2019 before stepping down in March, has signed a three-year-contract.
Strasbourg finished 15th in Ligue 1 this season.
