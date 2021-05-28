Left Menu

Soccer-Stephan named Racing Strasbourg coach - club

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-05-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 20:42 IST
Julien Stephan has been appointed Racing Strasbourg coach after Thierry Laurey's contract was not renewed, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday. Stephan, who led Stade Rennais to the French Cup title in 2019 before stepping down in March, has signed a three-year-contract.

Strasbourg finished 15th in Ligue 1 this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

