The following are the top/expected sports stories at 2110 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Updated reports of the Asian Boxing Championship in Dubai.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-BCCI-LD SGM BCCI SGM: Board to officially lock in IPL window; Ranji compensation could come up informally By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) The BCCI will lock in a three-week window between September 15 and October 15 for the resumption of the currently-suspended IPL in the UAE, when it holds a Special General Meeting (SGM) virtually on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-WTC-FINAL-LD RULES WTC Final: India, NZ to be adjudged joint winners in case of draw or tie Dubai, May 28 (PTI) India and New Zealand will be adjudged joint winners of the inaugural World Test Championship if their final clash in Southampton ends in a draw or tie, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Friday.

SPO-SHOOT-IND-OLY-COACHES Only Oleg, Pavel to stay entire duration of Olympics with Indian shooters, others will be rotated By Abhishek Hore New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Rifle coach Oleg Mikhailov and pistol coach Pavel Smirnov will be the only instructors staying with Indian shooters for the entire duration of Tokyo Olympics, with the others serving the team in turns as per a ruling necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-EB-REFERESS Seeking inclusivity, ECB set to appoint Devon Malcolm and Dean Headley as match referees London, May 28 (PTI) Seeking inclusivity, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is set to add former fast bowlers Devon Malcolm and Dean Headley to the panel of its match referees.

SPO-FOOT-AIFF-DECISIONS Stimac's tenure extended till September, Medeira named interim TD in place of Doru New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) National football team coach Igor Stimac's tenure was on Friday extended till September by All India Football Federation's technical committee, which appointed Savio Medeira as interim technical director in place of the outgoing Isac Doru.

SPO-BOX-ASIAN-IND-LD REVIEW Asian Boxing Championship: Sakshi loses final spot on bout review Dubai, May 28 (PTI) Indian boxer Sakshi Choudhary (54kg) has lost her final spot in the Asian Championships after her rival, top-seeded Kazakh Dina Zholaman successfully challenged the narrow victory that the two-time youth world champion had clinched in the last-four stage.

SPO-CRI-WOM-IND-VACCINE UK-bound Indian women's team gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) All members of the UK-bound Indian women's cricket team have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of their upcoming away series against England beginning June 16.

SPO-CRI-IND-BHUVNESHWAR I didn't realise importance of adding pace to my bowling early on: Bhuvneshwar New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar says he never realised the importance of adding pace to his bowling in his formative years but once he did, it helped him ''maintain that swing'' which keeps batsmen guessing.

SPO-BOX-AIBA AIBA to collaborate with International Military Sports Council Lausanne, May 28 (PTI) The International Boxing Association (AIBA) has entered into a ''Convention of Collaboration'' with the International Military Sports Council (CISM) under which the two bodies will conduct joint training camps and build an academy among other initiatives.

SPO-BOX-ASIAN-IND Amit Panghal storms into final of Asian Boxing Championship Dubai, May 28 (PTI) Defending champion Amit Panghal (52kg) out-punched familiar foe Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan to enter the finals of the Asian Boxing Championships here on Friday.

SPO-GOLF-IND-LAHIRI Rough start for Lahiri at Charles Schwab, Spieth, Garcia share lead Fortworth, May 28 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri's putting woes continued as he carded a disappointing seven-over 77 in the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club here.

SPO-GOLF-IND-SHARMA Sharma T-40th after first round; Bland in shared lead in Denmark Farso, May 28 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma turned in a modest one-under 70 to lie T-40th after the opening round of the European Tour event Made In HimmerLand.

SPO-OLY-BAD-BWF-IND Tokyo hopes end for Srikanth, Saina after BWF says no further events in qualifying window New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal's slim hopes of qualifying for Tokyo Games ended after the game's governing body (BWF) on Friday made it clear there will not be any change in the current ranking list and no further tournament will be held inside the qualification period.

SPO-CRI-VIRUS-ASHWIN Couldn't sleep for 8-9 days during IPL, had to pullout: Ashwin recalls his family's fight with COVID Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) Ravichandran Ashwin had ''sleepless nights'' inside the IPL bio-bubble when most of his family members were suffering from COVID-19 and said he ''had to'' leave the tournament midway to help his close ones fight the deadly virus.

SPO-GOLF-GANGJEE-MIZUNO Gangjee opens with solid 69 in Mizuno Open Okayama (Japan), May 28 (PTI) India's Rahil Gangjee holed two late birdies for a solid 3-under 69 start and a tied 27th position in the first round of the 'Gateway to The Open' Mizuno Open on the Japan Tour here.

SPO-FOOT-IND-STIMAC Our preparation far from being ideal, expected lot more from Qatar association: Stimac Kolkata, May 28 (PTI) Livid with the strict quarantine arrangements in Qatar, Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac on Friday said their preparation is ''far from being ideal'' for the upcoming World Cup and Asian Cup Qualifiers.

