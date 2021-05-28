Soccer-Alaba signs for Real Madrid
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 28-05-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 21:43 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Austria international David Alaba has signed for Real Madrid, the La Liga side said on Friday, joining as a free agent after spending more than a decade with Bayern Munich.
A statement from Real said the versatile defender, 28, has agreed a five-year contract and will be presented after the European Championship.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- David Alaba
- Real Madrid
- La Liga
- Austria
- Real
- European Championship
- Munich
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PREVIEW-Soccer-Atletico Madrid on cusp of La Liga glory
Soccer-La Liga and ESPN ink eight-year broadcast deal
Soccer-La Liga still planning to take matches to U.S., Tebas says
COVID-19: Turkish GP cancelled, Formula 1 adds second race in Austria
Motor racing-Turkish GP called off, Austria to host two races in a row