Left Menu

Badminton: Olympic champion Marin doubtful for Tokyo after suffering knee injury

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 21:50 IST
Badminton: Olympic champion Marin doubtful for Tokyo after suffering knee injury
  • Country:
  • India

Reigning Olympic champion shuttler Carolina Marin on Friday suffered a freak knee injury during training, leaving her doubtful for the Tokyo Games which begins in the Japanese capital on July 23.

According to Snaish sports media Marca, the Rio 2016 Games women's singles champion felt knee discomfort during training.

As per the report, the doctors conducted a number of tests on Marin, after which they came to the conclusion that the champion shuttler suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on her left knee.

Marin sounded positive after the setback and said in a statement on social media that she was ''in the best hands''.

''Today I suffered some discomfort during training that caused me to stop training,'' she said in a statement.

''After the first tests (we had) done, the doctors have realised that it is the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee that is affected.

''Soon I will be able to give you more information. I am in the best hands, always. Whatever happens, #PuedoPorquePiensoQuePuedo (#ICanBecauseIThinkICan).'' Marin had earlier suffered an ACL injury on her right knee in January 2019, which kept her out of the courts until September of that year.

She has played in five tournaments so far this year, reaching the finals in five of them and winning four.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021