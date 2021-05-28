Left Menu

5 substitutes option in soccer extended through 2022

PTI | Zurich | Updated: 28-05-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 21:51 IST
A pandemic-era rule giving competition organizers the option to let teams use five substitutes in a match was extended Friday through 2022.

FIFA can now apply the policy at next year's World Cup in Qatar.

''The decision follows a global analysis of the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on football,'' the International Football Association Board said in a statement.

The interim rule was introduced last May to help players avoid injury and ease their workload. They resumed playing in a congested schedule after a near-total shutdown of the sport because of the pandemic.

The latest extension covers competitions ''scheduled to be completed by Dec 31, 2022'' — including the World Cup but not domestic competitions that start in 2022 and run into 2023.

Teams can use five substitutes instead of three in the regulation 90 minutes and a sixth in extra time of knockout games. AP SSC SSC

