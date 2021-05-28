Left Menu

Massimiliano Allegri returns as Juventus manager after Andrea Pirlo sacking

Serie A club Juventus on Friday appointed Massimiliano Allegri as the side's new head coach.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri. Image Credit: ANI
Serie A club Juventus on Friday appointed Massimiliano Allegri as the side's new head coach. This will Allegri's second stint with Juventus. Earlier in the day, the Serie A club sacked manager Andrea Pirlo after just one season as head coach.

"Massimiliano Allegri is the Juventus manager once more. Allegri finds a bench that he knows very well, a club that he loves and that loves him back, as today a new journey begins together, towards new goals," Juventus said in an official statement. "We are ready to begin again with Allegri, to build our future together; with his enormous professionalism, his moral strength, with the brilliant ideas of a coach capable of shuffling the cards, both on and off the pitch."

"With his smile, a sort of 'signature'. With his way of understanding football and life with simplicity, with his desire to play things down and with the commitment to enjoy every beautiful moment that being at Juventus can give and will give," the club added. The season was not smooth sailing for Juventus and Pirlo as the side was knocked out of the Champions League 2020-21 pretty early on and they also failed to win the Serie A

When Juventus had suffered a 0-3 defeat against AC Milan on May 9, it was looking improbable that the side would qualify for Champions League, but somehow Cristiano Ronaldo's side managed to do it. (ANI)

