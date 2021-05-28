Modest starts by Tvesa and Diksha in Italy

Indian golfers Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar got off to a modest start in the first round of the Ladies Italian Open here on Friday. Though neither had finished their first round, Tvesa was 2-over through 15 holes, while Diksha, playing her first event in 2021, was 3-over through 12 holes. Tvesa was placed tied 56th and Diksha tied 69th.

However, the third Indian, Astha Madan, at 5-over 77, was way down the leaderboard. The 36-hole cut looks likely at 2-over or 3-over.

Meanwhile two amateurs -- one from France and another from Italy -- were occupying the top spots. Lucie Malchirand carded 6-under 66 and Alessia Nobilio shot 5-under 67.

