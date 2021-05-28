Sports News Roundup: Mike Tyson says psychedelics saved his life; Tennis-Gauff embracing pressure and playing freer and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Mike Tyson says psychedelics saved his life, now he hopes they can change the world

During his reign as heavyweight champion of the world, no one was more feared than Mike Tyson, who obliterated opponents with ruthless efficiency. But all the while, the troubled superstar was at war with himself, battling an abusive voice in his battered head that led "Iron Mike" to the brink of suicide.

Olympics-Japan extends COVID-19 state of emergency ahead of Games

Japan on Friday extended a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas by about three weeks to June 20 as the COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of easing less than two months before the Summer Olympics open. The state of emergency in the capital and eight other prefectures had been scheduled to end on May 31, but strains on the medical system https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/beset-by-coronavirus-wave-tokyos-doctors-lead-push-against-games-2021-05-26 remain severe.

Tennis-WTA would welcome dialogue with Osaka, Nadal defends media

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said it would welcome dialogue with world number two Naomi Osaka over her decision to boycott press conferences at this year's French Open. Japanese player Osaka cited the impact on players' mental wellbeing for her decision, saying the nature of questions from journalists is like "kicking a person when they are down".

Tennis-Gauff embracing pressure and playing freer

American teenager Coco Gauff says she is learning to embrace the huge expectations she carries on her shoulders and will be playing with freedom at the French Open. The 17-year-old became an overnight sensation when she reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2019 as a qualifier with many predicting she was destined to become the dominant force in women's tennis.

Tennis-Another year, same question - Can anyone stop Nadal?

Unbelievably, 13-times French Open champion Rafa Nadal is only third seed for this year's Roland Garros fortnight, below Daniil Medvedev who has never won a match on the Parisian clay. The Spaniard has also been lumped in the same side of the men's draw as his great rivals, world number one Novak Djokovic and the returning Roger Federer.

Soccer-Neymar hits back at Nike over sexual-assault probe

Brazilian soccer player Neymar hit back at sportswear maker Nike Inc on Friday, saying the company's statement that it terminated an endorsement deal because he refused to cooperate with an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a Nike employee was "an absurd lie". In a story first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Thursday, Nike - which had the player on a long-term contract - said it terminated the deal last year after an employee came forward with what it said were "credible" allegations against the player.

Cycling-Yates wins stage 19 on Giro but Bernal hangs on to extend lead

Simon Yates of Team BikeExchange won stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia on Friday, reducing the gap in the general classification to leader Egan Bernal, who finished third in the penultimate mountain stage to protect his overall advantage. Yates finished 11 seconds ahead of Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the 176-kilometre ride from Abbiategrasso to Alpe di Mera while INEOS Grenadiers' Bernal was 28 seconds behind to retain the Maglia Rosa.

Porto residents upset by relaxing of COVID-19 rules for Champions League final

A last-minute decision to relax COVID-19 safety rules for Saturday's Champions League final in Porto has angered residents of the Portuguese city. European soccer's governing body UEFA moved the final between two English clubs, Manchester City and Chelsea, from Istanbul to Porto to allow English fans to travel to the match under COVID-19 restrictions.

Court sets Jan. 24 trial date for former Man Utd player Giggs

Former Manchester United soccer player and Wales national team manager Ryan Giggs will stand trial on January 24 next year accused of deliberately headbutting his ex-girlfriend and controlling behaviour, a court ruled on Friday. The 47-year-old has pleaded not guilty.

