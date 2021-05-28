Left Menu

Soccer-Gundogan picks up minor knock in City's final training session

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan limped out of their last training session on the eve of Saturday's Champions League final against Chelsea. The Germany midfielder bumped into City captain Fernandinho as he made a diving header during the session at the Estadio do Dragao on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 23:31 IST
Soccer-Gundogan picks up minor knock in City's final training session
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan limped out of their last training session on the eve of Saturday's Champions League final against Chelsea.

The Germany midfielder bumped into City captain Fernandinho as he made a diving header during the session at the Estadio do Dragao on Friday. The injury appeared to be a straightforward knock rather than a more concerning muscle problem and City did not appear overly concerned.

Gundogan had been City's only injury worry going into the final but said earlier this week that he was feeling fine. The former Borussia Dortmund player was substituted as a precaution early in the second half of the 3-2 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on May 18.

With City taking no risks, Gundogan sat out of the final day 5-0 win over Everton last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
3
Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Russia postpones Soyuz-2.1b rocket launch to Friday; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydeny and more

Science News Roundup: Russia postpones Soyuz-2.1b rocket launch to Friday; S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021