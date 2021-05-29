Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run

Italy warmed up for the European Championship in style with a 7-0 thrashing of San Marino in a friendly on Friday. Roberto Mancini's side struggled to break down the minnows early on in Sardinia, but captain Federico Bernardeschi hammered them into a 31st minute lead before Sassuolo defender Gian Marco Ferrari added a second three minutes later on his debut.

Matteo Politano fired home four minutes into the second half to make it 3-0 and Torino striker Andrea Belotti scored a well-taken fourth before Matteo Pessina netted a fifth moments later. A brilliant volley from Politano and a close-range finish by Pessina late on sealed a seventh straight win for Italy.

Italy play one more warm-up match ahead of the June 11-July 11 Euro 2020 against Czech Republic next Friday in Bologna. The Italians play in the tournament's opening match against Turkey before facing Switzerland and Wales, all in Rome.

