Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0

David Bote's home run to left was the difference as the host Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 on a cold and blustery Friday afternoon. The Cubs have won five consecutive games and seven of the past eight. They play host to the Reds again Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field in the second game of a three-game series.

Mike Tyson says psychedelics saved his life, now he hopes they can change the world

During his reign as heavyweight champion of the world, no one was more feared than Mike Tyson, who obliterated opponents with ruthless efficiency. But all the while, the troubled superstar was at war with himself, battling an abusive voice in his battered head that led "Iron Mike" to the brink of suicide.

Motor racing-McLaren boss says Montoya makes team stronger for Indy 500

McLaren Racing Chief Executive Zak Brown said on Friday that Juan Pablo Montoya brings more than just experience to the paddock at the Indianapolis 500 and makes his team mates better because of his ability to speak up, Montoya, a two-time Indianapolis 500 champion who will make his return to the race on Sunday for the first time since 2017, will pilot the third Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet to team up with full-time drivers Pato O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist.

Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run

Italy warmed up for the European Championship in style with a 7-0 thrashing of San Marino in a friendly on Friday. Roberto Mancini's side struggled to break down the minnows early on in Sardinia, but captain Federico Bernardeschi hammered them into a 31st minute lead before Sassuolo defender Gian Marco Ferrari added a second three minutes later on his debut.

Charles Schwab Challenge suspended; Jason Kokrak in lead

The second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, was suspended due to inclement weather on Friday. The round was called at 1:49 p.m. CT due to the what the PGA Tour termed "a dangerous weather situation." The horn blew and players were quickly removed from the course.

Knicks to sell playoff tickets exclusively to fully vaccinated fans

The New York Knicks announced Friday that tickets for games at Madison Square Garden will be sold exclusively to fully vaccinated fans should the team advance past the Atlanta Hawks. The Knicks also announced Friday that Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first-round series against the visiting Hawks has been sold out.

Soccer-Neymar hits back at Nike over sexual-assault investigation

Brazilian soccer player Neymar hit back at sportswear maker Nike Inc on Friday, saying the company's statement that it terminated an endorsement deal because he refused to cooperate with an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a Nike employee was "an absurd lie". In a story first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Thursday, Nike - which had Neymar on a long-term contract - said it terminated the deal last year after an employee came forward with what it said were "credible" allegations against the player.

Athletics-Bednarek wins 200m, Kenyans shine at Doha Diamond League

American Kenneth Bednarek edged Canadian André De Grasse in a scintillating 200 metres race at the Doha Diamond League meeting on Friday as Kenyans dominated the middle-distance competitions. Bednarek won in 19.88, one hundredth of a second ahead of De Grasse whose compatriot Aaron Brown was third (20.25) on a hot and humid night in the Qatari capital.

Soccer-UEFA's Ceferin favours Champions League Final Four format

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said on Friday he was in favour of a Final Four format for the Champions League as it could generate revenues and considerable excitement over an entire week each year. European soccer's governing body last month made some changes to its top continental club competition by approving a new format from the 2024-25 season with 36 clubs and teams set to play four more matches compared to the current format.

Soccer-IFAB extends five substitutes rule to end of 2022

Soccer's law-making body said on Friday competition organisers will have the option of allowing teams to continue using up to five substitutes per game until the end of 2022. The temporary rule was first introduced in May 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to allow teams to use five substitutes, instead of the standard three, to support player welfare amid a congested fixture schedule.

