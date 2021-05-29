Left Menu

Soccer-MLS hits Beckham-owned Inter Miami with $2 million fine

These sanctions reflect the severity of Inter Miami's violations, should encourage complete cooperation by all parties in future investigations, and will serve as a deterrent for clubs from violating roster rules." While Mas was among those cleared of wrongdoing, he was fined after the MLS decreed he was responsible for making sure the club had sufficient controls in place to comply with the league's rules.

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2021 08:49 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 08:49 IST
Soccer-MLS hits Beckham-owned Inter Miami with $2 million fine

Inter Miami, the club co-owned by David Beckham, have been fined a record US$2 million by Major League Soccer over salary budget breeches following an investigation into last year's signing of former France international midfielder Blaise Matuidi. The 2018 World Cup winner, who joined Inter Miami following a three-season spell in Italy with Juventus, and Andres Reyes should have occupied designated player slots, the MLS said in announcing their verdict on Friday.

Inter Miami were also punished for having undisclosed agreements that resulted in the underreporting of salaries to Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Nicolas Figal and Julian Carranza. Managing owner Jorge Mas was fined US$250,000 while Paul McDonough, the club's chief operating officer and sporting director at the time, has been suspended until the end of the 2022 MLS season.

In addition, Inter Miami's allocation of dollars has been reduced by US$2,271,250 for the 2022 and 2023 seasons while the league found that none of the club's owners or players were guilty of wrongdoing. The MLS pointed out that the players' contracts remain in force and would not be affected.

"The integrity of our rules is sacrosanct, and it is a fundamental principle of our league that our clubs are responsible for adhering to all league regulations," said MLS commissioner Don Garber. "Our rules will not be compromised. These sanctions reflect the severity of Inter Miami's violations, should encourage complete cooperation by all parties in future investigations, and will serve as a deterrent for clubs from violating roster rules."

While Mas was among those cleared of wrongdoing, he was fined after the MLS decreed he was responsible for making sure the club had sufficient controls in place to comply with the league's rules. "We have worked closely with MLS to address these issues and have made significant changes in our management structure," said Mas in a statement.

"Inter Miami is an ambitious club with big aspirations. We believe our fanbase, market and ownership group propel us to be one of North America’s most-followed futbol teams in the world. "We are committed to supporting our team and building a roster we are proud of."

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look out for? And how are they treated?

How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look...

 Australia
3
Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

 Brazil
4
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021