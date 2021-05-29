Left Menu

Vitality T20 Blast: Buttler set to play first six matches for Lancashire

English county Lancashire has confirmed that wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler will be available for the first six matches of the club's 2021 Vitality Blast campaign.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 29-05-2021 09:32 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 09:32 IST
Vitality T20 Blast: Buttler set to play first six matches for Lancashire
Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler (Photo/ Lancashire Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

English county Lancashire has confirmed that wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler will be available for the first six matches of the club's 2021 Vitality Blast campaign. ICC Cricket World Cup winner Buttler will play in Lancashire's opening two home fixtures against Derbyshire Falcons and Leicestershire Foxes at Old Trafford on June 9 and 10.

The England and Lancashire wicketkeeper-batsman will then play four away matches at Worcestershire Rapids, Derbyshire Falcons, Durham, and Birmingham Bears up until June 20. "I am really looking forward to pulling on the Red Rose of Lancashire once again. It has been a while, but I always receive a really warm welcome whenever I return to play at Emirates Old Trafford, whether that is with Lancashire or with England," Buttler said in an official statement.

"I hope that I can help the lads to get off to a strong start in the Blast and lay the foundations for yet another run to Finals Day," he added. The 30-year-old is regarded as one of the best white-ball batsmen in world cricket, he played a starring role as England won the World Cup in 2019 and recently scored his first T20 century for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Buttler was part of the Lancashire side that lifted the T20 Blast trophy for the first time in the club's history in 2015 and was then heavily involved in the club's 2017 campaign, where he was named T20 Player of the Year, after scoring 451 runs at an average of over 50. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look out for? And how are they treated?

How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look...

 Australia
3
Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

 Brazil
4
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021