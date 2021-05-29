Left Menu

Chelsea duo Mendy, Kante set to be fit for CL final

Chelsea is set to have goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and midfieder NGolo Kante fit to start the Champions League final against Manchester City on Saturday.Mendy has recovered from bruised ribs sustained in the English Premier League season-closing loss at Aston Villa on Sunday. Kante has shaken off his latest hamstring problem.There was a scare for City in training on Friday when midfielder Ilkay Gndogan collided with captain Fernandinho.

Chelsea is set to have goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and midfieder N'Golo Kante fit to start the Champions League final against Manchester City on Saturday.

Mendy has recovered from bruised ribs sustained in the English Premier League season-closing loss at Aston Villa on Sunday. Kante has shaken off his latest hamstring problem.

There was a scare for City in training on Friday when midfielder Ilkay Gündogan collided with captain Fernandinho. But Gündogan is not being said to have a serious injury.

