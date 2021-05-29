Left Menu

Jemimah Rodrigues to play for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred

Something new, something different, Rodrigues told the BBCs Stumped podcast.I have played for the Yorkshire Diamonds and my team is the Northern Superchargers.

Young India batswoman Jemimah Rodrigues will play for Northern Superchargers in the inaugural edition of The Hundred in the UK starting on July 21.

The 20-year-old joins her T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, opener Shafali Verma and all-rounder Deepti Sharma in the 100-ball tournament involving eight men's and women's teams.

''I am really looking forward to it (The Hundred). Something new, something different,'' Rodrigues told the BBC's 'Stumped' podcast.

''I have played for the Yorkshire Diamonds and my team is the Northern Superchargers. So, I have played a few of them before, Lauren Winfield is our captain,'' Rodrigues added.

Rodrigues was named in India's squad for the tour of England to play a one-off Test in Bristol from June 16, followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is. She is currently part of the ongoing 14-day quarantine here with the rest of the women's team and men's squad. England World Cup winner Lauren Winfield-Hill is set to lead the Northern Superchargers that also includes top Australian cricketer Alyssa Healy.

Rodrigues, Kaur, Mandhana and Sharma were also a part of the now-defunct Kia Super League (KSL) in 2019, the ECB's domestic T20 tournament that made way for the Women's Hundred.

The Hundred, which was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled to start from July 21 with the women's match between the Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals in London.

