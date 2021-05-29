Left Menu

The Hundred: Jemimah Rodrigues to represent Northern Superchargers

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues will be representing the Northern Superchargers in the inaugural edition of The Hundred.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-05-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 12:41 IST
India batter Jemimah Rodrigues (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues will be representing the Northern Superchargers in the inaugural edition of The Hundred. Speaking at BBC's 'Stumped' podcast, Jemimah said: "I am really looking forward to The Hundred. Something new, something different. I have played for the Yorkshire Diamonds and my team is the Northern Superchargers. So, I have played a few of them before, Lauren Winfield is our captain."

When asked whether the women's team in India is respected as much as the men's team, Jemimah said: "It has changed over the years. I think the better cricket we play, the more things will fall into place. We are not here to do something to get respect from others, we are here to play good cricket for the country. Our motto is to make India win World Cups." India's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and deputy Smriti Mandhana will be representing Manchester Originals and Southern Brave respectively in the upcoming edition of The Hundred.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments had confirmed the franchises that Harmanpreet and Smriti would be plying their trade for in the opening season of the league. "The NOC has already been given to both Harmanpreet and Smriti. Harmanpreet will represent Manchester Originals while Smriti will play for Southern Brave in the inaugural edition of the competition," the source said.

Teen sensation Shafali Verma was the fifth Indian player who has been handed a NOC by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for The Hundred. The swashbuckling opener will play for Birmingham Phoenix. Apart from Shafali, Smriti, and Harmanpreet, Deepti Sharma and Jemimah are the other two players who were given the NOC to play in the inaugural edition of The Hundred.

The Hundred, which is an ECB brainchild, will feature eight teams taking on each other. The first match in the competition will be played between the women's teams of Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals on July 21. With the BCCI granting NOCs, the stay of the Indian women players will be extended in the UK as the national team is scheduled to play one Test, three ODIs, and as many T20Is in June-July this year.

The Hundred is a 100-ball cricket competition that will see prominent players (both men and women) featuring in the tournament later this year in the English summer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

