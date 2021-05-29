Left Menu

My focus is on staying fit and securing a place in Tokyo-bound squad: Khokhar

It creates a positive energy around the team, and its a very good exercise introduced by both Janneke and our chief coach Sjoerd Marijne. Asked about how she is personally approaching the quadrennial event, the defender said, The first thing that comes to mind is whether I will be in the team or not.And, obviously, this thought does play out in everyones mind.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-05-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 13:48 IST
My focus is on staying fit and securing a place in Tokyo-bound squad: Khokhar
  • Country:
  • India

Indian women's hockey team defender Reena Khokhar on Saturday said she isn't thinking too much about the upcoming Olympics and is primarily focussed on staying at the top of her game and remain fit to secure a place in the Tokyo Games-bound squad.

If selected, it will be Khokar's maiden outing at the Olympics, a dream which she is desperate to realise.

''The pressure builds up when you think about the future. Hence, we are trying to stay in the present moment,' said Khokhar ahead of the quadrennial event, scheduled to start in Tokyo on July 23. ''We are just working hard because we have less than 60 days left. Everyone is focusing on doing things in a perfect way, and not taking any practice sessions casually. ''We don't have much time left, so every one of us is also paying attention to small things such as diet, fitness, and even being cautious of injuries because at present these little things really matter the most.'' The 28-year-old defender emphasised that the team has been benefiting a lot from the sessions conducted by analytical coach Janneke Schopman.

''We attend these sessions twice a week and do all the types of breathing exercises,'' she said.

''I feel this has been helping us a lot to stay calm and be in the present moment during our training sessions. It creates a positive energy around the team, and it's a very good exercise introduced by both Janneke and our chief coach Sjoerd Marijne.'' Asked about how she is personally approaching the quadrennial event, the defender said, ''The first thing that comes to mind is whether I will be in the team or not.

''And, obviously, this thought does play out in everyone's mind. But, that's not something I am really bothered about. I just want to keep working hard and keep doing what I have been doing without thinking too much,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
3
How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look out for? And how are they treated?

How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look...

 Australia
4
Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021