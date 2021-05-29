IPL 2021: Remaining matches to be played in UAE, confirms BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced it will complete the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In an official release, the board said that the decision to move the tournament to UAE has been taken considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October.

The decision was taken at a Special General Meeting (SGM) held virtually on Saturday, where members unanimously agreed to resume IPL. "The BCCI SGM further authorised the office bearers to seek an extension of time from the ICC to take an appropriate call on the hosting of ICC T20 World Cup 2021," the BCCI said in an official release.

While it has been decided that the board will discuss the availability of foreign players with the respective boards with the September-October window in mind, the non-availability of foreign players would not be a deal-breaker for the conduct of the remaining part of the IPL. For the T20 World Cup, it was decided that the Indian board will seek time from the ICC when the international body has a meeting on June 1. Speaking to ANI, a source in the know of developments in the meeting had said the BCCI will go ahead with organising the IPL in the UAE with an aim to have a 25-day window for the completion of the 14th edition of the league.

"There have been talks with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and they are happy to host the remaining IPL in Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi like last time. The BCCI will now speak to the foreign boards to decide on the availability of the foreign players. While the Australian players may be available, there are some questions over the availability of the England and New Zealand players, we will see how that works out. We are looking at a 25-day window and that is on," the source said. With regards to the T20 World Cup, the source said it was unanimously decided that with more than four months left for the showpiece event, the BCCI will propose to the ICC to give the body time till the end of June or the beginning of July to take a call on hosting the tournament.

"There is still close to four and a half months and we are confident things will change in that space of time with respect to COVID-19. The BCCI will request the ICC for time till the end of June or the start of July to take a final call on the matter," the source explained. As for the tax exemption from the government, the board is confident of positive talks. "We are in talks with the government and talks have made some headway which is crucial for the conduct of the tournament in India," the source said. (ANI)

