Cricket-IPL to be completed in UAE in September-October - BCCI

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 14:29 IST
The remaining matches of the Indian Premier League, which was suspended earlier this month during a COVID-19 surge in India, will be completed in the United Arab Emirates in September and October, the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) said on Saturday.

The BCCI also said in a statement that they had asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) for more time to make a call on whether India would be able to host the Twenty20 World Cup in October and November.

