Cricket-IPL to be completed in UAE in September-October - BCCI
Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 14:29 IST
The remaining matches of the Indian Premier League, which was suspended earlier this month during a COVID-19 surge in India, will be completed in the United Arab Emirates in September and October, the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) said on Saturday.
The BCCI also said in a statement that they had asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) for more time to make a call on whether India would be able to host the Twenty20 World Cup in October and November.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-EFL slams Premier League broadcast deal, wants end to parachute payments
Premier League: Finishing in top four would mean successful season for us, says Fabinho
Soccer-Cantona joins Shearer, Henry in Premier League's Hall of Fame
Soccer-Premier League talking points
Former Man Utd forward Eric Cantona inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame