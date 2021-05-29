Left Menu

Italian club Napoli hires Luciano Spalletti as new coach

Welcome, Luciano well do great work together. The 62-year-old Spalletti has also coached Roma, Udinese and Zenit St. Petersburg.Gattuso was named coach of Fiorentina on Tuesday, two days after his final game with Napoli.

PTI | Naples | Updated: 29-05-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 16:28 IST
Italian club Napoli hires Luciano Spalletti as new coach
  • Country:
  • United States

Luciano Spalletti was hired on Saturday as the new coach of Napoli, which parted ways with Gennaro Gattuso after failing to qualify for the Champions League.

In his last coaching job, Spalletti led Inter Milan to two straight fourth-place finishes and qualification to the Champions League. He left the club in May 2019.

Napoli had to settle for a Europa League spot after finishing this season in fifth, one point behind Juventus.

:I am delighted to announce that Luciano Spalletti will become Napoli coach on 1 July,'' club president Aurelio De Laurentiis said in a statement. ''Welcome, Luciano — we'll do great work together.'' The 62-year-old Spalletti has also coached Roma, Udinese and Zenit St. Petersburg.

Gattuso was named coach of Fiorentina on Tuesday, two days after his final game with Napoli. AP SSC SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India
4
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021