Left Menu

Tamim fined for using obscene language during third ODI against SL

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 29-05-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 16:48 IST
Tamim fined for using obscene language during third ODI against SL
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for using obscene language during the third ODI of the World Cup Super League series against Sri Lanka in Dhaka.

According to a release issued by the ICC, Tamim was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to ''use of an audible obscenity during an International Match.'' In addition to the fine, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Tamim, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 10th over of Bangladesh's innings on Friday, when Tamim used inappropriate language after an unsuccessful review of his caught-behind dismissal.

Tamim admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by ICC match referee Neeyamur Rashid, and there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and Tanvir Ahmed, third umpire Gazi Sohel and fourth official Masudur Rahman levelled the charge against Tamim.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India
4
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021