Left Menu

Ahead of Qatar clash, Borges calls stadium's cooling technology amazing, says 'will keep us refresh'

Indian midfielder Rowllin Borges hopes that the cooling technology of Jassim Bin Hamad stadium will help players remain comfortable on the ground amid the soaring temperature in Qatar.

ANI | Doha | Updated: 29-05-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 17:34 IST
Ahead of Qatar clash, Borges calls stadium's cooling technology amazing, says 'will keep us refresh'
Indian midfielder Rowllin Borges. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Indian midfielder Rowllin Borges hopes that the cooling technology of Jassim Bin Hamad stadium will help players remain comfortable on the ground amid the soaring temperature in Qatar. India will take on Asian champions Qatar in their World Cup 2022 and Asian Cup 2023 qualification fixtures at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on June 3.

"The cooling technology in the stadium is amazing. You know it is very hot in Qatar. But you will get cold vibes in the stadium," Goal.com quoted Borges as saying. "It keeps you refreshed. That was the first time I had seen something of that sort in a stadium. Even at the 85th minute, you will remain fresh when that air blows. You feel that you can keep on running," he added.

In September 2019, India held Felix Sanchez Bas' men to a gritty 0-0 draw. It was India's one of the best results in recent times. But, this time the challenge will be a lot more difficult. Not only because Qatar would be looking to make amends, but also the Blue Tigers will be in competitive action for the first time since March 2021.

"We were motivated to do better. We were frustrated after the match against Oman. We wanted a better result from that match but we did not get it. So the pent up motivation and frustration showed against Qatar," said Borges. "I think because of that we got a good result. It was a huge result. You could see the celebrations on the pitch," said Borges, recounting the memories of the previous encounter," he added.

India is scheduled to play Asian Champions Qatar on June 3, Bangladesh on June 7, and Afghanistan on June 15 with all three matches to be played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Doha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India
4
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021