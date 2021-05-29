Left Menu

Soccer-Czechs refuse to set up Euros base camp in Scotland, to fly in for matches

The Czech Republic national team said on Saturday they will not establish a base camp in Edinburgh for their European Championship group stage games to avoid the entire team having to quarantine if one member returns a positive COVID-19 test.

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 18:34 IST
The Czech Republic national team said on Saturday they will not establish a base camp in Edinburgh for their European Championship group stage games to avoid the entire team having to quarantine if one member returns a positive COVID-19 test. The Czechs are in Group D along with Scotland, Croatia and England, playing their first two matches in Glasgow (June 14 and 18) before the final group game against England in London (June 22).

"The Czech national team will spend the whole UEFA Euro 2020 tournament in Prague instead of the base camp in Edinburgh as it was planned originally," the team said in a statement. "It's all due to the COVID-19 restrictions and rules in Scotland. We will (fly) to each of our group stage matches separately.

"One positively tested member of the team would mean the quarantine for the whole team as Scotland's restrictions say right now. It doesn't go along with the UEFA Return to Play Protocol." The Czechs are scheduled to play Italy and Albania in friendly matches before the Euros begin on June 11.

