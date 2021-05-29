Left Menu

IPL 2021 to resume in UAE due to 'weather restrictions' in India, says Jay Shah

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Saturday cited "weather restrictions" as the reason behind the decision to stage the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 20:36 IST
IPL 2021 to resume in UAE due to 'weather restrictions' in India, says Jay Shah
IPL logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Nitin Srivastava The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Saturday cited "weather restrictions" as the reason behind the decision to stage the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The BCCI on Saturday announced plans to complete the remaining matches of IPL in the UAE and said that the decision has been taken in view of the monsoon season (September-October) in India. "See we took this decision to conduct IPL in the UAE because it will be monsoon here and it will not be feasible to hold matches here in September and that is why we are taking IPL to the UAE," Jay Shah told ANI.

"We are moving IPL to the UAE only due to weather restrictions as we cannot hold IPL here at the time of monsoon. How can we hold IPL in September in Mumbai or Ahmedabad or any other venues at the time of monsoon?....It doesn't make any sense," he added. The BCCI Secretary further talked about the T20 World Cup, which is slated to take place in India in October. He said the board will only take a decision after holding a discussion with the International Cricket Council (ICC). "And as far as the T20 world Cup is concerned, we will seek time from ICC and decide later. As of now, we are in the mind frame of holding tournaments in the safe zone and we will see how the situation is in the upcoming days. The only thing I can say for now is to seek time from ICC and decide accordingly," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
4
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021