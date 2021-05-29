The following are the top sports stories at 2100 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-BCCI-SGM BCCI to seek 1 month's time from ICC for final call on WT20, formal nod for IPL in UAE in Sept-Oct By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The general body of the BCCI on Saturday approved the IPL's resumption in September in the UAE and also decided to seek one month's time from the ICC to assess the COVID-19 situation in India before taking a final call on the ICC T20 World Cup.

SPO-CRI-IND-WOM-ENGLAND Indian women to undergo hard quarantine in Southampton; BCCI await ECB schedule By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The Indian women's cricket squad, which will be travelling to the United Kingdom along with the men's team for their month-long series, will also undergo their hard quarantine in Southampton instead of Bristol where they are supposed to play their one-off Test match.

SPO-CRI-ICC-WTC Indian team to stay in managed isolation before WTC: ICC Dubai, May 29 (PTI) The Indian team will stay in ''managed isolation'' before the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, the ICC announced on Saturday but did not mention the exact period of hard quarantine upon reaching UK.

SPO-CRI-NZ-TRAVEL NZ head for London for Test series against England Southampton, May 29 (PTI) After acclimatising to the conditions in Southampton which will host the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India next month, the New Zealand team travels to London for the two-match series against England.

SPO-AFI-MACHINE AFI gets special strength-building machine for javelin throwers New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has installed a special strength-building German machine for the use of the country's elite javelin throwers like Olympic-bound Neeraj Chopa and Shivpal Singh at the NIS-Patiala.

SPO-GOLF-GANGJEE Gangjee moves to third in Mizuno Open Okayama (Japan), May 29 (PTI) Indian golfer Rahil Gangjee shot a sensational six-under 66, his best round of the year, to climb to the Tied-third after the second round at the Mizuno Open, here on Saturday.

SPO-FOOT-IND-STIMAC India coach Stimac thanks Qatar for allowing his players to train there in these grim times New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Indian football team coach Igor Stimac has thanked the Qatar government and its football association for allowing his players to train there ahead of the World Cup and Asian Cup Qualifiers.

SPO-CRI-SL-CONTRACT-DESILVA Start winning games rather than complaining: de Silva to SL players Colombo, May 29 (PTI) Former Sri Lanka captain and legendary batsman Aravinda de Silva has asked the national team cricketers to ''start winning games rather than complaining'' as he defended the proposed annual players' contracts prepared by the committee under him.

SPO-CRI-AUS-PONTING Australia lacks a finisher going into the T20 WC, says Ponting Sydney, May 29 (PTI) Former captain Ricky Ponting feels Australia lacks a 'finisher' in the mould of former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni or all-rounder Hardik Pandya despite the abundance of experienced players ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

SPO-GOLF-SHUBHANKAR Strong finish takes Shubhankar into weekend rounds in Denmark Farso (Denmark), May 29 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma closed strongly with three birdies in the last five holes for a card of 2-under 69 in the second round to make the cut at the Made at HimmerLand golf tournament here.

SPO-BOX-ASIAN-IND Mary Kom seeks her sixth gold medal in Asian Championships on Sunday Dubai, May 29 (PTI) Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom (51kg) will seek her sixth gold when she squares off against Kazakhstan's Nazym Kyzaibay in the women's 51kg final of the Asian Boxing Championships here on Sunday.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri misses cut, Spieth leads as Mickelson heads home Fort Worth (Texas), May 29 (PTI) Top Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge despite a birdie finish in his second round of 2-over 72, here.

SPO-ATH-MILKHA Milkha Singh stable, oxygen requirement of wife increased marginally: hospital Chandigarh, May 29 (PTI) Doctors treating Milkha Singh on Saturday said the condition of the legendary Indian sprinter remained stable but the oxygen requirement of his wife Nirmal Kaur rose marginally days after being admitted to a city hospital with COVID-19 infection.

SPO-GOLF-IND-WOM Tvesa burns back nine with 6-under in Italy, rises to fifth Piedmont (Italy), May 29 (PTI) Indian golfer Tvesa Malik was on fire on the back nine of the second round with six birdies, rising to tied fifth position from 52 in the Italian Open here on Saturday.

SPO-MINISTER-OLY Rijiju says India ready to shine at Olympics, calls for support for athletes New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday urged the country to back its Olympics-bound athletes as they look to shine at the upcoming Games in Tokyo, having experienced so much of uncertainty in recent times owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-JEMIMAH-HUNDRED Jemimah Rodrigues to play for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) Young India batswoman Jemimah Rodrigues will play for Northern Superchargers in the inaugural edition of The Hundred in the UK starting on July 21.

SPO-CRI-ICC-TAMIM-FINE Tamim fined for using obscene language during third ODI against SL Dubai, May 29 (PTI) Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for using obscene language during the third ODI of the World Cup Super League series against Sri Lanka in Dhaka.

SPO-SHOOT-IND-EUROPEAN Aishwary Tomar continues good form in men's 3P Osijek (Croatia), May 29 (PTI) Youngster Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar continued his good run of form in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions, shooting 1172 in the competition's Minimum Qualification Score (MQS) section at the ongoing European Championship here on Saturday.

