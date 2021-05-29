Soccer-Brentford promoted to Premier League after playoff victory
Reuters | London | Updated: 29-05-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 21:28 IST
Brentford beat Swansea City 2-0 in the EFL Championship playoff final to gain promotion to the Premier League on Saturday.
Goals by Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes in the opening 20 minutes at Wembley sealed the victory for Brentford who will play in the top flight of English football next season for the first time in 74 years.
