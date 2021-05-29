Soccer-Sterling and Havertz start in Champions League final
City coach Pep Guardiola opted for Oleksandr Zinchenko ahead of Joao Cancelo at left back and also left both Fernandinho and Rodri out of his midfield with Ilkay Gundogan the sole holding midfielder. There was no place for either of City's centre-forwards Sergio Aguero or Gabriel Jesus. Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel opted for Ben Chilwell at left-back ahead of Marcos Alonso.
Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling was given a starting place in the Champions League final against Chelsea on Saturday with German Kai Havertz preferred to American Christian Pulisic for the London team. City coach Pep Guardiola opted for Oleksandr Zinchenko ahead of Joao Cancelo at left back and also left both Fernandinho and Rodri out of his midfield with Ilkay Gundogan the sole holding midfielder.
There was no place for either of City's centre-forwards Sergio Aguero or Gabriel Jesus. Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel opted for Ben Chilwell at left-back ahead of Marcos Alonso.
