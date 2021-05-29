Left Menu

Soccer-Swedes coast to 2-0 friendly win over Finland

29-05-2021
A Robin Quaison goal and a second-half penalty from captain Sebastian Larsson helped Sweden to coast to a 2-0 win over a defensively-minded Finland in their pre-Euro 2020 friendly on Saturday.

Quaison gave Sweden the lead in the 23rd minute by slotting home a pass from Mattias Svanberg, and Larsson got the second goal from the spot in the 58th minute after Marcus Berg was brought down in the box. With striker Teemo Pukki still recovering from an ankle injury the Finns, who have qualified for the finals of a major tournament for the first time, set up in a defensive 5-4-1 formation and struggled to get shots on target.

Sweden open their Euro 2020 Group E campaign against Spain on June 14 before taking on Slovakia and Poland, while Finland kick off their tournament against Denmark on June 12, followed by meetings with Russia and Belgium in Group B.

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

