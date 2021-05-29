Left Menu

Soccer-Lyon appoint Dutchman Bosz as manager

29-05-2021
Olympique Lyonnais have named Dutchman Peter Bosz as coach on a two-year deal to replace Rudi Garcia who left at the end of the season after a fourth-place finish saw them miss out on a Champions League place, the Ligue 1 club said on Saturday. Former Netherlands midfielder Bosz took Ajax Amsterdam to the Europa League final in 2017 and then moved to Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen, leading them to the German Cup final in 2020 before being sacked in March this year.

Lyon said in a statement on their website https://www.ol.fr/en/contents/articles/2021/05/29/press-release-peter-bosz-joins-olympique-lyonnais that Bosz's arrival "reinforces Olympique Lyonnais's strategic outlook as being one aimed at relying more on players from the academy, which is currently ranked third-best in European football." The 57-year-old Bosz, who won the Dutch league title and three Dutch Cups playing for Feyenoord in the early 1990s, will be presented at a news conference on Sunday at 0800 GMT. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Clare Fallon)

