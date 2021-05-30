Left Menu

Rugby-Thorn unhappy with finishers after Reds cling on for victory

"Hats off to the Chiefs, they kept on playing rugby and they got to within a try of the game," said Thorn. "I felt like the guys that started the game got a heck of a job done, they played some good footy.

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2021 06:59 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 06:59 IST
Rugby-Thorn unhappy with finishers after Reds cling on for victory

Queensland Reds notched up Australia's first win of the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman series with victory over Waikato Chiefs, but coach Brad Thorn was unimpressed as his side were left clinging on to victory in the dying minutes. The Reds, who won the Super Rugby AU series before losing their first two games against New Zealand opposition in Trans-Tasman competition, were forced to hold on against a determined Chiefs side to record a 40-34 victory on Saturday evening.

The win was the first by an Australian team in 14 games in this year's competition and came after the Reds held a 33-3 lead at half-time, only for the visitors to haul themselves back into contention with five tries in the final 30 minutes. "Hats off to the Chiefs, they kept on playing rugby and they got to within a try of the game," said Thorn. "I felt like the guys that started the game got a heck of a job done, they played some good footy. I wasn't happy with the finishers tonight.

"Their job is to come on and add, but their body language, where they're at... You take the foot off the throat, a few selfish plays there when the try line was wide open, tipping on, two-on-one and a few different things. "But that's footy and we move on."

Victory over the Chiefs came after losses against the Otago Highlanders and the Canterbury Crusaders had ramped up the frustration felt by Thorn and his squad. "As Queenslanders the last couple of weeks haven't represented us and the journey these guys have been on," said Thorn.

"That first week was pretty solid going over to Dunedin, but there's still opportunities there. The Crusaders game really hurt in front of our supporters. "We were pretty determined to have a performance here tonight."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global
4
NOBELIUM attacks continue to target government entities, Microsoft warns

NOBELIUM attacks continue to target government entities, Microsoft warns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021