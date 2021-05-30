Kai Havertz's sole strike helps Chelsea defeat Man City to win Champions League

Left Menu

Sole strike from Kai Havertz helped Chelsea defeat Manchester City in the finals of the UEFA Champions League on Saturday (local time) here at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto.

ANI | Porto | Updated: 30-05-2021 08:24 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 08:24 IST
Chelsea wins Champions League (Photo/ Chelsea FC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Sole strike from Kai Havertz helped Chelsea defeat Manchester City in the finals of the UEFA Champions League on Saturday (local time) here at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto. This was the first time that Chelsea had made it to the finals of the Champions League after winning the title way back in 2012. This is the second time that the Blues have managed to win the Champions League.

In the match between both these sides, Manchester City held on to the ball for 61 per cent of the match while Chelsea kept the ball for just 39 per cent of the match. However, City was not able to capitalise. City had just one shot on target in the entire match while Chelsea had two shots on target.

Havertz's goal finally came in the 42nd minute of the match and this gave Chelsea a 1-0 lead in the match, and this threw Manchester City on the backfoot. City tried their best to get the equaliser but Chelsea's defense managed to hang on and in the end, the Blues walked away with a famous victory.

This title win is the major shot in the arm for Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel as he was put in charge of the club just five months earlier. He had replaced Frank Lampard as the coach. Manchester City was playing their first-ever finals of the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola's side had earlier won the Premier League and Carabao Cup in the 2020-21 season. (ANI)

